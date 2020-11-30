Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $23.20 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.3% CAGR Allied Market Research
Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food fraud and rise in incidents of food debasement drive the growth of the global food safety testing market
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical & Toxin, and Others), Food Tested (Meat & Meat Product, Dairy & Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, & Pulse, Processed Food, and Others), and Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." According to the report, the global food safety testing industry generated $13.14 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $23.20 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.
Prime determinants of growth
Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food fraud, increase in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) with intense competition, and rise in incidents of food debasement such as adulterations, presence of harmful chemicals, and certification drive the growth of the global food safety testing market. However, complexity in testing techniques and lack of standardization of regulations restrain the market growth. Contrarily, technological advancements and untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Major food governing bodies such as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have released food safety practices for food production companies, restaurants, hotels, and supply chain companies. These practices ensure safety of employees, workers, and consumers.
- The food safety management systems such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) have been implemented to reduce the risks related to coronavirus infection.
- Governments have been releasing updated precautionary measures from time to time regarding food handling, packaging, and delivery of food to ensure safety.
The pathogens segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period
