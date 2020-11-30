Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food fraud and rise in incidents of food debasement drive the growth of the global food safety testing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical & Toxin, and Others), Food Tested (Meat & Meat Product, Dairy & Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, & Pulse, Processed Food, and Others), and Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018­–2025." According to the report, the global food safety testing industry generated $13.14 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $23.20 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.