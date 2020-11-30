 

Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $23.20 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.3% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  68   |   |   

Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food fraud and rise in incidents of food debasement drive the growth of the global food safety testing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical & Toxin, and Others), Food Tested (Meat & Meat Product, Dairy & Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, & Pulse, Processed Food, and Others), and Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018­–2025." According to the report, the global food safety testing industry generated $13.14 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $23.20 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food fraud, increase in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) with intense competition, and rise in incidents of food debasement such as adulterations, presence of harmful chemicals, and certification drive the growth of the global food safety testing market. However, complexity in testing techniques and lack of standardization of regulations restrain the market growth. Contrarily, technological advancements and untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5033

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Major food governing bodies such as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have released food safety practices for food production companies, restaurants, hotels, and supply chain companies. These practices ensure safety of employees, workers, and consumers.
  • The food safety management systems such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) have been implemented to reduce the risks related to coronavirus infection.
  • Governments have been releasing updated precautionary measures from time to time regarding food handling, packaging, and delivery of food to ensure safety.

The pathogens segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $23.20 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.3% CAGR Allied Market Research Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food fraud and rise in incidents of food debasement drive the growth of the global food safety testing market PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a report, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Castellum updates the expected synergies amount from a combination with Entra, following the recent ...
Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity launches new generation of high-speed network encryptors and ...
Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia
LIXIL Redefining Corporate Culture through Transformation
The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
HGC scoops the Best OTT Partnership Award
LeoVegas first to offer open banking
Kalkine Pty Limited To Launch its 'Australian Equity Technical Analysis Report'
GPs urge patients to self-care through pandemic restrictions to relieve pressure on NHS
Titel
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods