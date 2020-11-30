 

Agilent Announces Launch of Global Biomarker Pathologist Training Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the Biomarker Pathologist Training Program, a global initiative created to empower pathologists to score biomarkers accurately and confidently. Developed by Agilent – a worldwide leader in developing and commercializing diagnostic products – this training program incorporates Agilent’s unique expertise in companion diagnostics and partnership with top pharmaceutical companies.

Biomarker testing has profoundly influenced the practice of both pathology and oncology today. Targeted therapies have seen more than 30% increase from 2019, and more than 50% of targeted therapies currently in clinical trials are being co-developed with a predictive biomarker [1][2]. The Agilent Biomarker Pathologist Training Program will enable pathologists to gain confidence with scoring methodologies to enable the pursuit of the right treatment for patients.

"We are excited to successfully launch the Agilent Biomarker Pathologist Training Program to further support our efforts in the fight against cancer," said Simon Oestergaard, general manager and vice president of Pathology at Agilent. "This program will allow pathologists to learn and practice scoring techniques, to gain the necessary confidence and competence to accurately score biomarker cases in their own laboratories. Combined with Agilent’s high-quality pathology staining solutions this training program will help ensure pathologists can score cases with high concordance."

The program, which will initially be available in Europe and North America, followed by China and Asia, utilizes a digital platform, Pathcore Scholar, where attendees can navigate both standard and challenging cases. For Agilent products with approved indications, the training, supports Agilent biomarkers only and will provide strategies and best practices for delivering optimal scoring results, which will in turn improve patient outcomes. Training will be offered at different levels, from basic to advanced, and both in-person and remotely, to address individual training requirements.

For more information visit: https://explore.agilent.com/biomarker-training-program

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

References:

  1. Targeted Cancer Therapies
    https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/types/targeted-therapies ... (accessed May 11, 2020)
  2. Badve, S.; Kumar, G. L., Eds. Predictive Biomarkers in Oncology; Applications in Precision Medicine; Springer: Cham, Switzerland, 2019

 

Agilent Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Agilent - Transition Point?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agilent Announces Launch of Global Biomarker Pathologist Training Program Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the Biomarker Pathologist Training Program, a global initiative created to empower pathologists to score biomarkers accurately and confidently. Developed by Agilent – a worldwide …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Agilent Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results; Initiates Fiscal 2021 Guidance
23.11.20
Agilent Launches New NanoDis System for Nanoparticle Dissolution Testing
18.11.20
Agilent Increases Cash Dividend to 19.4 Cents Per Share
17.11.20
Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Drs. Carl H. June and Michael Milone
14.11.20
Agilent Receives Expanded FDA Approval for PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
04.11.20
Agilent Collaborates With SGS to Release New US EPA Method for the Analysis of Dioxins Using GC/TQ

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
12
Agilent - Transition Point?