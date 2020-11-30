Splunk to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, today announced its virtual participation in four upcoming investor events.

Tim Tully, chief technology officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session as part of the KeyBanc Capital Markets Cloud Leadership Series beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Doug Merritt, president and CEO, and Jason Child, chief financial officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Doug Merritt and Jason Child will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference beginning at 12:20 p.m. PT on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Jason Child and Tim Tully will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Barclays Global TMT Conference beginning at 9:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Interested parties may access a webcast of all sessions via the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

