Splunk to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, today announced its virtual participation in four upcoming investor events.

  • Tim Tully, chief technology officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session as part of the KeyBanc Capital Markets Cloud Leadership Series beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
  • Doug Merritt, president and CEO, and Jason Child, chief financial officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
  • Doug Merritt and Jason Child will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference beginning at 12:20 p.m. PT on Monday, December 7, 2020.
  • Jason Child and Tim Tully will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Barclays Global TMT Conference beginning at 9:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Interested parties may access a webcast of all sessions via the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

About Splunk Inc.
 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2020 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.



Zeit
24.11.20
Splunk to Acquire Network Performance Monitoring Leader Flowmill
12.11.20
Splunk Appoints Four-Star U.S. Army General Dennis Via to its Board of Directors
05.11.20
Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on December 2, 2020

Zeit
14.10.20
32
Splunk - Begriffserklärung und Wissenswertes über diesen Newcomer