 

PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) is pleased to report the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 14/954,335. This is the Company’s first patent allowance in the United States. This patent application, which was originally filed on November 30, 2015, covers methods of making compositions for regenerating functional skin tissue using the Company’s minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology.

The Company continues to prosecute additional patent applications in the United States and abroad related to its regenerative technologies and SkinTE.

Internationally, the Company continues to build its patent portfolio. Patent Application No. 2017-530217 was also recently allowed in Japan. This Japanese application relates to compositions for regenerating functional skin tissue produced by methods utilizing MPFU technology. In addition, Singapore Patent No. 11201704502R was granted to PolarityTE on November 4, 2020, covering the same MPFU compositions as those patented in the United Kingdom.

Upon issuance of the allowed applications, PolarityTE will raise its patent portfolio to 7 granted patents. Patents have already been granted in the United Kingdom (Patent GB 2569056 B), Canada (Patent No. 2969707), Australia (Patent No. 2015355187), and New Zealand (Patent No. 733433).

David Seaburg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The allowance of PolarityTE’s first U.S. patent is an incredible accomplishment that demonstrates continued fundamental progress and execution as we work to build and protect valuable regenerative medicine assets, most notably SkinTE.” Mr. Seaburg continued, “This achievement is a testament not only to our technology, but also the tremendous efforts of our team led by Jennifer Burdman, our Chief Intellectual Property Officer, who was recently named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology in 2020 by the Healthcare Technology report, as well as our Principal Patent Attorney, Mary Bram.”

Jennifer Burdman commented, “We are thrilled to see the USPTO allow this patent after careful consideration and diligence. This will be PolarityTE’s first U.S. patent and is a significant milestone in building out a robust U.S. patent portfolio.” Jennifer continued, “PolarityTE detractors have tried to use past USPTO office actions to create a false narrative regarding the Company and the patentability of its technology. We have consistently maintained that their narrative was not accurate, and now have the allowance of this application as further proof. We believe now as we always have that the Company’s technology works and the IP surrounding our technology is protectable.”

PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering
24.11.20
PolarityTE Announces Dismissal of Securities Class Action Complaint with Prejudice
09.11.20
PolarityTE Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
PolarityTE Announces Successful Completion of Initial Pre-IND Interaction with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for SkinTE

14:35 Uhr
220
PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering