UDR Announces 2020 GRESB Score, GRESB Top Performer Status, and Its Winning the 2020 Excellence in Technology Innovation Award by NAA

"UDR’s commitment to further developing and accelerating its comprehensive ESG program resulted in an impressive climb within the 2020 GRESB global benchmark," remarked Dan Winters, GRESB Head of Americas. “With the GRESB benchmark now surpassing 1,200 institutional-quality real estate portfolios globally, UDR's solid GRESB 4 Star designation places it amongst the global leaders."

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that it earned a 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) survey score of 83 and a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of “A”. With these accomplishments, UDR has been recognized as a GRESB top performer among global real estate firms.

Furthermore, UDR was named the winner of the National Apartment Association (“NAA”) 2020 Excellence in Technology Innovation Award through its installation of state-of-the-art technology at View 34 in Manhattan, New York, to monitor energy consumption and provide granular insight into the performance of the building. The real time insights allow the UDR team to further optimize building systems, enhance operational performance, improve resident comfort, and reduce the Company’s environmental footprint.

“UDR is proud of its leading position in the GRESB survey and being recognized as a technology innovator by NAA,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and CEO. “ESG and technology related initiatives are central to UDR’s strategy, as evidenced by our tangible sustainability goals, innovative and inclusive culture, ongoing commitment to being a strong corporate citizen, and the continued implementation of our Next Generation Operating Platform. Stakeholders continue to emphasize ESG matters, which aligns with our approach of establishing specific, measurable achievement targets while enhancing our efforts in reporting our initiatives and successes. Our 2020 GRESB score is a testament to the significant ESG accomplishments UDR has made and our commitment to the future.”

The GRESB survey evaluates hundreds of real estate companies worldwide in areas such as management, governance, sustainability, environmental and social programs and policies. UDR scored well above the GRESB average in each of the survey’s three main categories which are environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance (“ESG”). The Company attained near-maximum scores in both social responsibility and corporate governance. UDR’s overall score of 83 earned a 4 Star designation from GRESB and placed the Company among the top performers within the United States peer group and well above the 2020 GRESB average score of 70.

The GRESB Public Disclosure survey measures material sustainability disclosures of companies. UDR achieved an “A” rating for the second year in a row and had the highest score, 97, within its GRESB-determined comparison group.

Additional details about UDR’s corporate responsibility efforts and goals can be found in the Company’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and on its Corporate Responsibility website.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005181/en/