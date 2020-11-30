Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN; HLYN WS) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that holders of its approximately 12.5 million outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”) will have until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2020 to exercise their Public Warrants. The Public Warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of approximately 12.5 million shares of Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per share, representing a total of approximately $144.0 million in potential proceeds to Hyliion. Pursuant to the terms of the agreements governing the rights of the holders of the Public Warrants, Hyliion is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”) if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty (20) trading days within the thirty (30) trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2020 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant. Holders of Public Warrants in “street name” should immediately contact their broker to determine their broker’s procedure for exercising their Public Warrants since the process to exercise is voluntary.

The Public Warrants were issued under (i) the Warrant Agreement, dated as of February 27, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (“TortoiseCorp”) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”) and (ii) the Amended and Restated Forward Purchase Agreement, dated February 6, 2019, among TortoiseCorp, Tortoise Sponsor LLC and Atlas Point Energy Infrastructure Fund, LLC, as amended by the First Amendment to Amended and Restated Forward Purchase Agreement, dated June 18, 2020. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.