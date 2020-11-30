TYME Builds Leadership Team with Announcement of New CEO

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) , an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs TM ), announced that, effective November 24, 2020, Steve Hoffman will remain in the role of Chairman of the board of directors and continue as the Company’s Chief Science Officer, after a successful tenure as Chief Executive Officer since 2015. Richie Cunningham, former Icagen CEO and Boehringer Ingelheim executive, has been appointed as TYME’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are fortunate to have been able to identify and bring on an individual with Mr. Cunningham’s significant experience in key facets sought by emerging biotech companies. His leadership and expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry, as well as his knowledge of efficient partnering strategies will be invaluable in helping TYME establish itself as a commercial organization with a pipeline of next-generation metabolic-based compounds," said Steve Hoffman, Chairman and Chief Science Officer of TYME.

Mr. Cunningham brings more than 20 years of successful leadership experience spanning from pre-IND drug discovery through the commercialization and launch of over a dozen therapies in oncology, rare disease, infectious disease, respiratory, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Richie brings to TYME an in-depth understanding of maximizing therapeutic lifecycles, enhancing efficiencies and outcomes in biotech business models, and most importantly a commitment to a values-driven culture.

Mr. Cunningham also brings significant experience in mergers & acquisitions, business development, strategy development, therapeutic launches, contracting, managed care, and sales & marketing. Most recently, Richie served as CEO at Icagen, leading the company through two transformational acquisitions, acquiring assets and talent out of Pfizer and Sanofi. While CEO at Icagen, he successfully negotiated and signed multiple licensing deals with Roche, Sanofi and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Prior to joining Icagen, Mr. Cunningham was an executive with one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Boehringer Ingelheim, where he held a variety of key strategic and operational roles, including the launch of Boehringer’s first entrance into the oncology market with Gilotrif (afatinib), an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.