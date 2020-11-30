Absolute's Christy Wyatt Named New CEO of the Year by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business

The Report on Business annual CEO of the Year award program recognizes Canada’s top five business leaders of 2020 for representing “the best of Canadian corporate leadership, innovation, vision, and responsibility.” All five winners are featured in the December issue of Report on Business magazine , now available in print and online, and will share their expertise and vision for the year ahead in a webcast on December 9, 2020.

Absolute (TSX: ABST) (Nasdaq: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced Absolute’s President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Wyatt has been named ‘ New CEO of the Year ’ by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business. This award is given to a CEO with less than three years of tenure in her or his current role, who has had a significant impact on the company and its strategy.

“These five CEOs have offered strong leadership through an extraordinary year,” said James Cowan, editor of Report on Business Magazine, in a previous press release. “We’re pleased to celebrate their accomplishments and to share their stories and insights with Globe readers.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Report on Business team, and I’d like to congratulate my fellow CEO award winners for demonstrating strong leadership and driving innovation in a year unlike any other,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute. “A pillar of this award program is the belief that ‘great leadership exists through collaboration,’ and I could not agree more. I share this achievement with the entire Absolute team - who have worked tirelessly to help our customers navigate the seismic shift this year to remote work and distance learning, and build the resilience and agility needed to continue operating successfully and sustainably.”

Christy has served as Chief Executive Officer of Absolute since November 2018. She was named one of the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020, and one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2019. Under her leadership, Absolute was recognized as one of the ‘Top Ten Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2020’ by Forbes.

Report on Business is the magazine for leaders, providing exclusive, intelligent business and financial journalism in the public interest on Canadian business, the economy and investments. For more information on the CEO of the Year program and the webcast event on December 9, 2020, please visit here.

