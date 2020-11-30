 

Absolute's Christy Wyatt Named New CEO of the Year by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Absolute (TSX: ABST) (Nasdaq: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced Absolute’s President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Wyatt has been named ‘New CEO of the Year’ by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business. This award is given to a CEO with less than three years of tenure in her or his current role, who has had a significant impact on the company and its strategy.

The Report on Business annual CEO of the Year award program recognizes Canada’s top five business leaders of 2020 for representing “the best of Canadian corporate leadership, innovation, vision, and responsibility.” All five winners are featured in the December issue of Report on Business magazine, now available in print and online, and will share their expertise and vision for the year ahead in a webcast on December 9, 2020.

“These five CEOs have offered strong leadership through an extraordinary year,” said James Cowan, editor of Report on Business Magazine, in a previous press release. “We’re pleased to celebrate their accomplishments and to share their stories and insights with Globe readers.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Report on Business team, and I’d like to congratulate my fellow CEO award winners for demonstrating strong leadership and driving innovation in a year unlike any other,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute. “A pillar of this award program is the belief that ‘great leadership exists through collaboration,’ and I could not agree more. I share this achievement with the entire Absolute team - who have worked tirelessly to help our customers navigate the seismic shift this year to remote work and distance learning, and build the resilience and agility needed to continue operating successfully and sustainably.”

Christy has served as Chief Executive Officer of Absolute since November 2018. She was named one of the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020, and one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2019. Under her leadership, Absolute was recognized as one of the ‘Top Ten Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2020’ by Forbes.

Report on Business is the magazine for leaders, providing exclusive, intelligent business and financial journalism in the public interest on Canadian business, the economy and investments. For more information on the CEO of the Year program and the webcast event on December 9, 2020, please visit here.

To learn more about Absolute, visit www.absolute.com.

About Absolute

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Absolute Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Absolute's Christy Wyatt Named New CEO of the Year by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Absolute (TSX: ABST) (Nasdaq: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced Absolute’s President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Wyatt has been named ‘New CEO of the Year’ by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Absolute Helps Enterprises Boost Software ROI, Employee Productivity, and Security with New Software and Web Usage Analytics
09.11.20
Absolute Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
03.11.20
Sound Physicians Secures Remote Devices and Protects Patient Data with Absolute Resilience
02.11.20
Absolute to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results