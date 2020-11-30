Kohl’s Gives $5 Million This Holiday Season to Surprise More Than 100 Nonprofits Who Give with All Their Heart
In the spirit of the holiday season and the company’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is celebrating families and communities this season by donating $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country that give with all their hearts, not just during the holiday season, but every day of the year. Through Kohl’s A Community with Heart program, Kohl’s associates nationwide nominated and identified local nonprofits that make a difference for families in their communities to be surprised with a grant from Kohl’s. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families.
“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”
More than 100 nonprofits across 49 states will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. Benefiting organizations include local chapters of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Health, and National Park Foundation, as well as local hospitals and food banks across the country.
Kohl’s A Community with Heart Map and Surprise Video
Click here to view the full list of grant recipients of Kohl's A Community with Heart program.
Kohl’s congratulates the more than 100 grant recipients nationwide, including the following representative groups:
-
American Heart Association Greater Bay Area (Oakland, Calif.) – The American Heart Association Greater Bay Area is on a mission to fight against the number one cause of death in the United
States, heart disease, and works to ensure that everyone in California has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life. With Kohl’s $50,000 grant, the organization will continue combating
the effects of COVID-19, as they address core priorities: reducing heart disease risk for women, eliminating tobacco use and vaping, controlling blood pressure, increasing food security,
improving mental wellness and resiliency and increasing physical activity—always with a focus on reducing the social and economic barriers to health equity.
