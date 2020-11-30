 

Kohl’s Gives $5 Million This Holiday Season to Surprise More Than 100 Nonprofits Who Give with All Their Heart

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

In the spirit of the holiday season and the company’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is celebrating families and communities this season by donating $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country that give with all their hearts, not just during the holiday season, but every day of the year. Through Kohl’s A Community with Heart program, Kohl’s associates nationwide nominated and identified local nonprofits that make a difference for families in their communities to be surprised with a grant from Kohl’s. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families.

“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”

More than 100 nonprofits across 49 states will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. Benefiting organizations include local chapters of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Health, and National Park Foundation, as well as local hospitals and food banks across the country.

Kohl’s A Community with Heart Map and Surprise Video

Click here to view the full list of grant recipients of Kohl’s A Community with Heart program. Kohl’s associates nationwide joined the fun by surprising local nonprofits to share the good news. To view a video of surprised reactions to receiving a grant from Kohl’s this holiday season, click here.

Kohl’s congratulates the more than 100 grant recipients nationwide, including the following representative groups:

  • American Heart Association Greater Bay Area (Oakland, Calif.) – The American Heart Association Greater Bay Area is on a mission to fight against the number one cause of death in the United States, heart disease, and works to ensure that everyone in California has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life. With Kohl’s $50,000 grant, the organization will continue combating the effects of COVID-19, as they address core priorities: reducing heart disease risk for women, eliminating tobacco use and vaping, controlling blood pressure, increasing food security, improving mental wellness and resiliency and increasing physical activity—always with a focus on reducing the social and economic barriers to health equity.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Kohl's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kohl’s Gives $5 Million This Holiday Season to Surprise More Than 100 Nonprofits Who Give with All Their Heart In the spirit of the holiday season and the company’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is celebrating families and communities this season by donating $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Kohl’s Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Consecutive Year
17.11.20
Kohl's Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
15.11.20
3 Top-Einzelhandelsaktien für November
06.11.20
Kohl’s Kicks-Off Black Friday Early With New Ways To Save All Month Long
05.11.20
Cherished Holiday Stories and Plush Characters Featured in Newest Kohl’s Cares Collection