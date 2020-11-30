Kohl’s Gives $5 Million This Holiday Season to Surprise More Than 100 Nonprofits Who Give with All Their Heart

In the spirit of the holiday season and the company’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is celebrating families and communities this season by donating $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country that give with all their hearts, not just during the holiday season, but every day of the year. Through Kohl’s A Community with Heart program, Kohl’s associates nationwide nominated and identified local nonprofits that make a difference for families in their communities to be surprised with a grant from Kohl’s. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families.

“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”