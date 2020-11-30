VMware Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index

“Our commitment to building a resilient and sustainable future extends across everything we do,” said Nicola Acutt, vice president of sustainability strategy at VMware. “VMware is honored to be included in this prestigious index and as we embark on a new decade, we will continue to push the limits of positive change with greater tenacity than ever.”

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the company has been recognized on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks. VMware ranked in the 94 th percentile in the software category for its leadership in corporate sustainability.

The DJSI measures the performance of companies selected with ESG criteria by combining transparent rules-based index methodology with robust data from SAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices.

VMware achieved high scores in key areas of business conduct, including Information Security, Climate Strategy, Environmental Reporting as well as Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy, among others.

“We congratulate VMware for being included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America. DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

To learn more about VMware’s sustainability commitments please visit https://www.vmware.com/company/sustainability.html.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

