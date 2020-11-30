 

Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Ben Stas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference with a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Rodney Aulick, Executive Vice President and Integrated Solutions & Services Segment President, will participate in the Bank of America 2020 Water Conference with a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in virtual group discussions for both conferences.

The two conferences will be webcast and available for replay for 180 days. Webcast event registrations are located on Evoqua’s investor relations website at https://aqua.evoqua.com/.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

