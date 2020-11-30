Horizon Therapeutics plc Donates Additional $1.2 Million to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Illinois and Other Impacted U.S. and International Communities

Throughout 2020, Horizon has also provided more than $1 million to advocacy organizations to support COVID-19 relief initiatives for people living with rare and rheumatic diseases. This includes educational resources, emergency financial relief and internet connectivity to facilitate continued care via telehealth.

“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is currently impacting more families, communities and organizations than ever before,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “As a global company, we believe it is our fundamental responsibility to support these foundations and organizations so they can thrive and continue to help the communities they serve.”

“While the devastating health and economic crises caused by COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Chicago’s Black and Latinx communities, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more equitable recovery,” said Dr. Helene Gayle, president, chief executive officer, The Chicago Community Trust. “We are grateful for the support of Horizon Therapeutics as we know it’s going to take an unprecedented coalition, across philanthropy, business and communities, to transform the systems that have held back communities of color for centuries.”

“Horizon Therapeutics is among Americares most dedicated partners, consistently providing product donations and annual support that helps us prepare for and respond to emergencies, and fuels our ongoing health programs,” said Christine Squires, president, chief executive officer, Americares. “This donation will allow us to support U.S. safety net clinics as they leverage telehealth technology so patients can access the care they need from home, without worrying about putting themselves or others at risk of COVID-19 infection.”

