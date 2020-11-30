 

J.B. Hunt Announces Acquisition of Mass Movement, Inc., Its Fourth to Expand Final Mile Services Since 2017

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that its subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., acquired the assets of Mass Movement, Inc. on November 30.

“Mass Movement presents an opportunity to expand our expertise in the final mile delivery of big and bulky products,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “The acquisition complements our current service and will enhance our ability to meet the growing demand of customers in the commercial health and fitness industry.”

Mass Movement has more than 20 years of experience providing logistics, delivery, assembly, and installation services for the commercial fitness industry and finished 2019 with $29 million of revenue. Founded by Dom Simonetti and Jim Sullivan in 1996, the company has delivered two million-plus pieces of equipment to more than 3,500 fitness centers throughout North America. Both founders will become employees of J.B. Hunt and will continue in leadership roles as the company expands its fitness equipment delivery business.

“Mass Movement is highly regarded among industry manufacturers and facility owners,” said Nick Hobbs, executive vice president and president of Dedicated Contract Services and Final Mile Services. “Its reputation and service quality align with ours, and we look forward to welcoming Mass Movement’s employees to the J.B. Hunt family.”

The acquisition is J.B. Hunt’s fourth since 2017 and will broaden the company’s industry-leading Final Mile Services, which operates one of the largest nationwide, commingled cross-dock operations. With 117 locations and over 3.4 million square feet of warehouse and facilities space, Final Mile has the ability to serve 100% of the contiguous United States. In 2019, J.B. Hunt acquired the assets of RDI Last Mile Co. and Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery. The company also purchased Special Logistics Dedicated in 2017.

The transaction was funded using cash on hand, and the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC served as legal advisor to J.B. Hunt.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B.Hunt Transport Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Announces Acquisition of Mass Movement, Inc., Its Fourth to Expand Final Mile Services Since 2017 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that its subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., acquired the assets of Mass Movement, Inc. on November 30. “Mass …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
J.B. Hunt Announces Leadership Changes
06.11.20
J.B. Hunt Places Seventh on FreightWaves FreightTech 25 List
05.11.20
J.B. Hunt Earns Eleventh Consecutive Smartway Excellence Award From EPA and Named 2020 Smartway High Performer