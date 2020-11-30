VICI Properties Announces Donation of Bluegrass Downs

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced that it has agreed to gift nearly 58 acres of land that formerly housed the Bluegrass Downs Race Track, located in Paducah, KY, to McCracken County. The land will be used as a youth recreational sports complex for soccer, baseball and softball to benefit roughly 1,200 children in the local area. Bluegrass Downs ceased operations in October 2019. This transaction does not impact any of the Company’s lease agreements.

Craig Clymer, McCracken County Judge-Executive, said, “We are delighted. The location is perfect for our needs. For decades, kids have been playing soccer at the old landfill site. This gives us the opportunity to dramatically improve our situation. We have heard from so many parents about traveling on weekends to play in other cities. Now we have a chance to attract others to McCracken County. I wish to thank VICI for its generous contribution.”

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising 47 million square feet and features approximately 18,000 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos, Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

