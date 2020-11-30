 

Dynatrace Announces Expanded Partnership with SAP

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced its expanded partnership with SAP will help prepare the world’s leading retailers for a successful Cyber Monday and beyond. This multi-year agreement positions Dynatrace as a strategic observability partner for SAP Commerce Cloud. This means Dynatrace’s digital experience monitoring capabilities, including real user monitoring and synthetic monitoring, and precise answers from its AI-engine, Davis, are now available for SAP Commerce Cloud, digital experience monitoring, which customers can subscribe to via the online SAP Store. The solution enables retailers to maximize customer satisfaction and online conversions by optimizing every step in their user journey, from the first click on a mobile app or website, to code-level insights detailing the performance of underlying cloud services.

“As a part of our digital transformation efforts, we needed to migrate our e-commerce to a more advanced platform. This required digital experience monitoring to understand precisely which improvements to prioritize and ensure everything performs as expected,” said Christoferson Chua, B2B E-Commerce Lead Developer, at ASICS. “The combined power of Dynatrace digital experience monitoring and SAP Commerce Cloud helps us understand and pinpoint bottlenecks across our e-commerce integrations, enabling our teams to proactively drive innovation and optimizations to achieve a fast and responsive storefront. Ultimately, this allows us to strengthen our relationships with customers and partners, as well as our brand value.”

According to recent research by Deloitte, 2020 e-commerce holiday sales are expected to surge by 25% to 35% compared to 2019, reflecting consumers’ preference for online shopping in the wake of the pandemic. As retailers look to elevate their digital strategies, and competition intensifies, continuous optimization of digital user experience has become essential to the bottom line.

By embedding Dynatrace’s AI-powered observability and digital experience monitoring capabilities into SAP Commerce Cloud, customers gain a deeper understanding of applications and microservices running in their environment, including third-party services. Dynatrace can identify anomalies, such as mobile app crashes, errors, or performance issues, prioritize them by business impact, and supply precise root-cause determination. This enables digital teams to understand how application performance and new features influence business KPIs, including conversions and revenue, so they can continuously optimize user experience across mobile, web, and other edge-device channels.

