 

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Now Available in Switzerland on Swisscom’s Nationwide 5G Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

Inseego Corp. today announced that it has partnered with Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company, Swisscom, to bring the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot to Swisscom’s nationwide live 5G network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005418/en/

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Lands in Switzerland (C)2020. Inseego Corp.

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Lands in Switzerland (C)2020. Inseego Corp.

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is the first commercially available 5G MiFi mobile hotspot built on second-generation 5G technology, delivering blazing-fast speeds and seamless connectivity across 5G sub-6 and 4G LTE networks available in Europe. With support for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), the 5G MiFi M2000 delivers the best available combination for speed, performance, and coverage.

“With its ultra-fast, robust broadband connections and low latency, 5G – the latest generation of mobile communications – opens up a whole host of new possibilities,” said Nicolas Müntener, Head of Device Management at Swisscom. “As the first European provider – and the fifth in the world – to go live with a 5G network, we are excited to expand our device lineup with the latest generation mobile hotspot and provide our customers a superior 5G experience.”

Groundbreaking technology meets breakthrough performance

With Inseego’s proprietary advanced RF technology design, the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 series delivers gigabit-plus* data speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that 5G technology enables.

“Global demand across our entire 5G portfolio of mobile broadband and fixed wireless solutions is very strong and continues to rapidly grow. Our high-performance 5G products are the gold standard with blazing fast speed, ultra-low latency and the most advanced cyber security features in the industry,” said Simon Rayne, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific at Inseego. “With the introduction of our industry-leading second-generation 5G MiFi mobile hotspot to Swisscom’s device lineup, consumers and enterprise users will be able to enjoy new experiences and applications that drive greater business value.”

Seite 1 von 3
Inseego Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Now Available in Switzerland on Swisscom’s Nationwide 5G Network Inseego Corp. today announced that it has partnered with Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company, Swisscom, to bring the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot to Swisscom’s nationwide live 5G network. This press release features …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
 5G MiFi M2000 von Inseego – ab sofort in der Schweiz über das landesweite 5G-Netz von Swisscom nutzbar
05.11.20
Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
14
Inseego - vormals Novatel Wireless