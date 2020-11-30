Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Now Available in Switzerland on Swisscom’s Nationwide 5G Network

Inseego Corp. today announced that it has partnered with Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company, Swisscom, to bring the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot to Swisscom’s nationwide live 5G network.

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Lands in Switzerland (C)2020. Inseego Corp.

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is the first commercially available 5G MiFi mobile hotspot built on second-generation 5G technology, delivering blazing-fast speeds and seamless connectivity across 5G sub-6 and 4G LTE networks available in Europe. With support for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), the 5G MiFi M2000 delivers the best available combination for speed, performance, and coverage.

“With its ultra-fast, robust broadband connections and low latency, 5G – the latest generation of mobile communications – opens up a whole host of new possibilities,” said Nicolas Müntener, Head of Device Management at Swisscom. “As the first European provider – and the fifth in the world – to go live with a 5G network, we are excited to expand our device lineup with the latest generation mobile hotspot and provide our customers a superior 5G experience.”

Groundbreaking technology meets breakthrough performance

With Inseego’s proprietary advanced RF technology design, the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 series delivers gigabit-plus* data speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that 5G technology enables.

“Global demand across our entire 5G portfolio of mobile broadband and fixed wireless solutions is very strong and continues to rapidly grow. Our high-performance 5G products are the gold standard with blazing fast speed, ultra-low latency and the most advanced cyber security features in the industry,” said Simon Rayne, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific at Inseego. “With the introduction of our industry-leading second-generation 5G MiFi mobile hotspot to Swisscom’s device lineup, consumers and enterprise users will be able to enjoy new experiences and applications that drive greater business value.”