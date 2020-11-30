 

Paceline Equity Partners to Acquire Manufacturer of Fittings Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

An affiliate of Paceline Equity Partners, LLC (“Paceline”), a Dallas-based private equity manager, today announced that it was the successful bidder in respect of the purchase of substantially all of the assets of Quick Fitting, Inc. (“Quick Fitting”, or the “Company”) as part of a receivership process involving the Company. Closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur on December 16, 2020, subject to standard closing conditions being met.

Headquartered outside of Providence, Rhode Island, Quick Fitting is a manufacturer and supplier of connection and fitting devices. The Company’s products provide cost‐effective, simple, and safe solutions for cable pulling and connecting copper, stainless steel, PEX, and CPVC piping in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, fire suppression, and other industrial end markets. Quick Fitting’s products are utilized by professionals and contractors such as plumbers and electricians, as well as the do-it-yourself user. Paceline plans to continue to operate the business in Rhode Island.

“Rising costs of skilled labor are causing a pronounced shift towards products and services that allow builders and contractors to achieve time and labor savings wherever possible. Quick Fitting’s easy-to-install push-to-connect product lines provide a direct response to that challenge,” said Sam Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Paceline. “We expect existing home sales, which hit their highest levels in 14 years in October, all-time low housing inventory and an aging housing stock to continue to drive new construction as well as robust growth in repair and remodel expenditures, both key demand indicators for the Company’s products.”

“The significant prior history and experience of the Paceline management team investing in the building products industry uniquely positions our firm to capitalize on Quick Fitting’s distinguished product engineering and technology and support the business through this next exciting phase of growth,” added Leigh Sansone, Chief Investment Officer of Paceline.

About Paceline Equity Partners

Paceline is a Dallas-based private equity manager focused on value-oriented, opportunistic, and special situations investments across corporate credit, real assets, and private equity. Paceline’s senior leadership team members average 20 years of professional experience. Prior to the formation of Paceline, the senior leadership team worked together for approximately 10 years at a global private equity manager and its affiliates. To learn more, please visit www.pacelineequity.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paceline Equity Partners to Acquire Manufacturer of Fittings Devices An affiliate of Paceline Equity Partners, LLC (“Paceline”), a Dallas-based private equity manager, today announced that it was the successful bidder in respect of the purchase of substantially all of the assets of Quick Fitting, Inc. (“Quick …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity