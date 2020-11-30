 

Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire DCI, a Pioneer in Technology-driven, Quantitative Credit Investing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that it has agreed to acquire DCI, a pioneer in quantitative credit investing with approximately $7.5 billion in AUM across the global investment grade, high yield and emerging corporate credit markets. The firm, based in San Francisco, applies a proprietary, fundamental-based, technology-driven model to deliver differentiated returns to clients. DCI is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are recognized experts in quantitative and systematic fixed income research.

DCI will become part of Blackstone Credit, a global leader in private lending, syndicated leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations. The transaction will broaden Blackstone Credit’s capabilities in high yield and investment grade, enable the integration of DCI’s models and technology across the combined Blackstone Credit and DCI platforms and increase access to investors via a UCITs platform. DCI’s investment process will benefit from Blackstone’s resources, scale and deep relationships across global financial markets.

Dwight Scott, Global Head of Blackstone Credit, said: “DCI has a more than 15-year track record of developing and applying technology-driven strategies and is at the forefront of the evolution towards quantitative investing in the corporate bond market. DCI will strengthen and differentiate the solutions we provide to our retail, institutional and insurance clients.”

Tim Kasta, CEO of DCI, said: “Joining Blackstone Credit will provide DCI’s team and investors with access to unparalleled institutional resources and asset management expertise and accelerate the development of innovative solutions in corporate credit.”

Blackstone Credit is one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers, with $135 billion in AUM and a team of over 350 professionals (as of September 30, 2020). Its strategies cover the corporate credit market, with leading positions in both liquid and private markets.

About DCI

DCI is an independent asset management firm specializing in investment grade, high yield, and emerging market corporate credit strategies. The firm manages long-only and long/short strategies for some of the world's largest institutional and private wealth investors. DCI deploys a fundamental based, systematic approach seeking to exploit potential inefficiencies in the corporate credit markets. DCI was awarded the Hedge Fund Journal's "Corporate Credit - Market Neutral, Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 Year Periods" for the DCI Market Neutral Credit Fund (UCITS). This is the 4th consecutive year DCI has been presented with this award. DCI was co-founded in 2004 by Stephen Kealhofer, Mac McQuown and David Solo.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire DCI, a Pioneer in Technology-driven, Quantitative Credit Investing Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that it has agreed to acquire DCI, a pioneer in quantitative credit investing with approximately $7.5 billion in AUM across the global investment grade, high yield and emerging corporate credit markets. The firm, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Blackstone Completes $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
20.11.20
Precision Medicine Group Secures Major Investment from Blackstone
20.11.20
Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference
19.11.20
Blackstone Hires Former SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan to Lead Technology Transformation across its Portfolio Companies
09.11.20
Blackstone to Acquire Therma Holdings LLC, a Leading Provider of Mechanical, Electrical and Energy Efficiency Services
05.11.20
Blackstone Hires Eric Duchon as Global Head of Real Estate ESG

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor