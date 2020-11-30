TESSCO Special Committee Reiterates Call to Prevent Mr. Barnhill from Naming a Majority of the Board

On November 23, 2020, TESSCO made its third settlement proposal to Mr. Barnhill in an attempt to reach a resolution to his ongoing consent solicitation. The proposal would result in a Board composed of Mr. Barnhill, two of his nominees, TESSCO’s Chief Executive Officer, Sandip Mukerjee, the three directors who were added to the TESSCO Board in 2020 as the result of a comprehensive director search conducted with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, and Paul Gaffney, who joined the Board in 2018. The other terms of the settlement proposal are standard and customary.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today issued the following statement on behalf of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors in response to Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.’s continued unwillingness to engage in settlement discussions:

If accepted, the proposal would result in the entirety of the Board being replaced since 2018, other than Mr. Barnhill whose tenure spans nearly 40 years. The resulting Board composition would align with the preferred outcomes of independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), as indicated in their respective, recent reports. Importantly, both ISS and Glass Lewis indicated that shareholders would not be best served by Mr. Barnhill and his nominees obtaining control of the Board.

Mr. Barnhill has not responded to the proposal or made any other effort to find a way to end the expensive and disruptive consent solicitation. We believe it is critical to deliver a lasting peace so that Mr. Mukerjee and the management team are afforded the time and room they deserve to focus on the strategic plan and turn TESSCO around. Mr. Barnhill’s refusal to respond or consider a settlement proposal that two independent advisory firms believe is ideal suggests Mr. Barnhill is not seeking what is best for TESSCO, but is instead focused on securing control of the TESSCO Board.

Shareholders should consider why Mr. Barnhill is so focused on obtaining a majority of the Board seats. Under our settlement proposal, Mr. Barnhill would need to convince just two directors (in addition to two of his nominees that would be elected to the Board under the proposal) that any future course of action is good for the Company. Why is Mr. Barnhill so fearful that he will not be able to do so?