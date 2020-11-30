Aurora Spine Announces New Pain Care Division

Pain management has become more prevalent in recent years as neuro spine and ortho spine surgeons have changed the way they manage patients suffering from chronic back pain issues. Many practices now offer pain management and employ more pain interventionalists than spine surgeons, as there are newer products and services to help treat patients, including Aurora’s ZIP and SiLO. In addition, many pain management physicians are seeking to reduce the use of opioids and increasingly using mechanical devices such as the ZIP and SiLO.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it has created a new Pain Care Division focused on the rapidly growing segment of pain care.

The ZIP Screwless Fusion Procedure for the treatment of back pain is a series of patented implants developed by Aurora Spine specifically for the L5-S1 region, including Aurora Spine's minimally invasive interspinous fixation implant designed for stabilization and load sharing in T1-S1 thoracolumbar fusion procedures.

SiLO is a single implant Posterior Si-Fusion System and was developed to provide a simple, safe & reproducible method of fusing the Sacroiliac Joint. SiLO is the only implant that was designed specifically for posterior sacroiliac joint fusions. The implant design consists of three levels of ridges along its circumferential solid body to increase implant retention and solidity through its unique “Dowel Anchorage Design”. The SiLO implant is shaped for enhanced 360-degree bone incorporation along with dual, vertical side channels.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our new Aurora Spine Pain Care division. The pain management market has experienced sizable growth in recent years and is expected to continue to grow for the foreseeable future,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “The pain care market has been a rapidly growing sector of the spinal health market. Many practices have established pain care within their practices to implement new treatments to treat back pain before sending a patient to surgery. Seeing these shifts in the market, Aurora created new products for the pain care marketplace, including products that can assist pain interventionists when treating patients and avoid or limit the use of opioids. We believe our focus on the pain care market will allow us to leverage several Aurora products into the pain care marketplace and offer patients and doctors more solutions to helping them treat chronic back pain.”