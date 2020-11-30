 

AzurRx BioPharma Announces First Patients Dosed in Turkey for Phase 2 Combination Therapy Trial of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Severe Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

  • Patient screening and dosing ongoing in Turkey and Hungary
  • Topline data expected in Q2 2021 for the Combination Trial

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the first two patients have been dosed in Turkey for its Phase 2 trial evaluating its investigational drug, MS1819, in combination with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

“In the midst of a global pandemic and unpredictable obstacles, we are very encouraged to see our Combination therapy trial moving forward at one of the clinical testing sites in Turkey,” said James Sapirstein, President & CEO of AzurRx.  Mr. Sapirstein continued, “We expect to release topline results in the second quarter of next year. We are optimistic the results will build on the encouraging data we received earlier this year and hope we will be one step closer to improving the lives of thousands of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis.”

Earlier last month, the Company reported that additional clinical sites were activated in Turkey, which follows Hungary as the second country where patients have been screened and dosed in the Combination trial.  As of today, there are five sites activated in Turkey that are currently screening for patients.

The Phase 2 Combination Trial, open-label, multicenter study is assessing the safety and efficacy of MS1819 administered over 15 days in immediate release capsules in increasing doses of 700mg, 1,200mg and 2,240 mg per day, in combination with a patient’s daily dose of PERT.  Previously reported results on the initial five patients in the trial revealed that the combination therapy led to clinically meaningful improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint, the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA), and improvements in the key secondary endpoints, including body weight, stool consistency and reductions in the number of bowel movements and the incidence of steatorrhea (excessive amounts of fat in the feces).

