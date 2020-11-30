Over 20,000 Patients Treated with the Non-Surgical Zephyr Valve for Severe Emphysema, a Form of COPD

The Zephyr Valve Helps COPD/Emphysema Patients Breathe Easier Without the Risk of Major Surgery1



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of COPD Awareness Month, Pulmonx Corporation is announcing that over 20,000 patients have been treated worldwide with their Zephyr Endobronchial Valves (Zephyr Valve), the first FDA-approved minimally-invasive treatment for severe emphysema, a form of COPD. The Zephyr Valve has been shown to deliver significant benefits to patients with emphysema, including improvements in lung function, exercise capacity and quality of life.1 The valves are placed via bronchoscopy, with no incision or cutting, so these benefits are achieved without the risks of traditional surgical options.

“The Zephyr Valve treatment represents a major advancement in the field of bronchoscopy and can be truly life changing for patients with advanced disease,” states Dr. D. Kyle Hogarth, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Bronchoscopy at the University of Chicago Medical Center. “Before this option, many COPD/emphysema patients struggled to breathe despite maximum medical therapy. Endobronchial valves are the first option we have had to help patients breathe easier and re-engage with life without the risks of major surgery. The Zephyr Valve is quickly becoming a standard of care for patients with advanced COPD/emphysema.”

Despite taking the best available medications, many patients with emphysema, a common form of COPD, suffer from hyperinflation of their lungs where air becomes trapped in the lungs, preventing fresh air from entering and thereby causing severe shortness of breath. Patients with hyperinflation have difficulty doing even the simplest tasks like showering or walking up a flight of stairs. The Zephyr Valves reduce lung hyperinflation by allowing trapped air to escape and preventing new air from entering that diseased lobe. This allows the healthier parts of the lung to function better and results in patients being able to breathe more easily and experience less shortness of breath.1

“Our corporate mission is to improve the lives of patients with severe COPD/emphysema, so we are very excited about achieving this significant milestone of treating more than 20,000 patients,” said Glen French, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hundreds of hospitals in the US and abroad now offer our Zephyr Valves, so we are on our way to enabling many patients to breathe easier in the years to come.”