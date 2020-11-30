Aprea Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Eprenetapopt in the Treatment of TP53 Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

The FDA’s Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate the development and review of drug candidates that treat serious conditions and address an unmet medical need. A drug candidate that receives Fast Track designation may be eligible for more frequent interaction with the FDA to discuss the drug candidate’s development plan as well as eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review.

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for eprenetapopt in the treatment of patients with TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The Company previously received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for eprenetapopt in the treatment of patients with TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

“We are pleased to have received Fast Track designation for eprenetapopt in the treatment of TP53 mutant AML, a cancer for which outcomes are poor and there are no current therapeutic options specifically for these patients,” said Eyal C. Attar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aprea. “Emerging data from our AML trials evaluating eprenetapopt with azacitidine, and with eprenetapopt, azacitidine and venetoclax, are promising and we continue to enroll patients to identify the best treatment regimen. As these data mature in 2021, we look forward to continued interaction with FDA as we map out opportunities for an accelerated pathway to potential approval.”

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, Fast Track designation from the FDA for AML,and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.