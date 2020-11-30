Select Interior Concepts to Participate in Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced that Bill Varner, CEO, and Nadeem Moiz, COO and CFO, will participate in the Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.



SIC will meet with institutional investors at the conference, which is being held virtually. The Company’s investor presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com.