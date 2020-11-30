 

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual AgriFood Tech Innovation Summit

30.11.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Albert Manzone will present at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global platform of branded products and ingredients focused on the consumer transition towards healthier lifestyles, such as free from sugar, natural solutions, plant-based and clean label. Whole Earth Brands Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of zero/low sugar and calorie sweeteners as well as reduced sugar products with brands including Whole Earth, Swerve, Pure Via, Equal, and Canderel. The Company’s branded product line Magnasweet offers versatile masking agents, sweetness intensifiers and extenders and flavor enhancers. The company has a vision to expand its branded portfolio globally through investment opportunities in additional categories, with better for you clean label alternatives in the quest to “Open a World of Goodness” to consumers and their families. For more information, please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:
Whole Earth Brands
312-840-5001
investor@wholeearthbrands.com

ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Wyecomm
Penny Kozakos
202-390-4409
Penny.Kozakos@wyecomm.com


