Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual AgriFood Tech Innovation Summit

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Albert Manzone will present at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.



The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.