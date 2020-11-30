 

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Names Celynda G.Tadlock, PharmD, MBA, Chief Client Officer and EVP of Pharmacy Benefit Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced the appointment of Celynda G.Tadlock, PharmD, MBA as the Company’s Chief Client Officer and EVP of Pharmacy Benefit Services. Dr. Tadlock will be a member of TRHC’s Executive Committee.

“Selecting Dr. Tadlock to serve as TRHC’s Chief Client Officer will enhance and build upon our strategies and services that bring new innovations to clients and development opportunities for TRHC,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Dr. Tadlock’s goal will be to create a persistent focus on the client to support needed action to assure client and Company success. Her expertise in pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and services will transition recent acquisitions quickly and efficiently into a combined organization that leverages TRHC’s proprietary science and services.”

Dr. Tadlock recently launched Impera Healthcare Strategies, where she secured agreements in value-based innovations, market access solutions and industry trends. She supported diverse clients, from evidence-based pathway organizations to blockchain consortia to providers to manufacturers, with common interests in managed care. She developed business strategies and created compelling value propositions for products and services in the payer and PBM market place. 

Previously, Dr. Tadlock was Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Pharmacy Experience at Aetna, a CVS Health Company; served as President and Chief Operating Officer, Pharmacy at Coventry; and held executive roles at Express-Scripts and Anthem. At Aetna, she led all aspects of the pharmacy experience serving 15M members, with 225 million prescriptions and $22B drug spend each year. While at Aetna, she also held the role of Vice President, Clinical, Product and Customer Experience and Vice President, Pharmacy Business Development.

“TRHC looks forward to Dr. Tadlock bringing her expertise to assist TRHC in its growth and profitability, its marketing, clinical and product strategies, and industry and trade relations,” said TRHC President and Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. “We welcome her to TRHC’s Executive Team.”

Dr. Tadlock is President Elect of Georgia Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) and serves on the AMCP Public Policy Committee. She also has been an active member of Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) serving on the Operations Committee and leading the Federal and Legal Subcommittees. She frequently is asked to speak at national stage forums relative to managed care, specialty pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management.

Disclaimer

