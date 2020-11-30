 

Profound Medical Receives FDA HDE Approval for Sonalleve

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”) announced today that Sonalleve has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (“HDE”) for the treatment of osteoid osteoma.

Osteoid osteoma is a non-cancerous bone tumor that occurs most often in the long bones of the leg, such as the femur and tibia, of young children and adolescents. An osteoid osteoma causes a dull, aching pain that is moderate in intensity, but can worsen and become severe, especially at night. Computed tomography(CT)-guided radiofrequency ablation (RFA), the most commonly used osteoid osteoma treatment, requires drilling through muscle and soft tissue into bone, and also exposes the patient to radiation from the imaging necessary to guide the probe that is inserted to heat and destroy tumor tissue.

Sonalleve is an innovative therapeutic platform that combines real-time Magnetic Resonance imaging and thermometry with thermal ultrasound to enable precise and incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Sonalleve can offer patients suffering with an osteoid osteoma a treatment that can be performed safely with clinical improvement, but without any incisions, needles, or ionizing radiation exposure.

“While we do not expect this FDA HDE approval for Sonalleve to have a material impact on revenues in the near- term, it is nevertheless strategically very important,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO and Chairman. “Obtaining the first regulatory approval for Sonalleve in the U.S. is a significant milestone for the Company and we are making preparations for the U.S. commercial launch in 2021. This positive FDA decision was based on a rigorous safety review and is key to our global expansion strategy for this groundbreaking therapeutic platform as we conduct clinical trials to support additional marketing approvals for the treatment of indications with larger patient populations.”

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

