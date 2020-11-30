 

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
23-Nov-20 40,191 360.47 14,487,661.02
24-Nov-20 50,071 358.70 17,960,284.44
25-Nov-20 58,068 355.11 20,620,409.02
26-Nov-20 47,627 358.90 17,093,377.93
27-Nov-20 15,699 361.41 5,673,847.18

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

