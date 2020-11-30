ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|23-Nov-20
|40,191
|360.47
|14,487,661.02
|24-Nov-20
|50,071
|358.70
|17,960,284.44
|25-Nov-20
|58,068
|355.11
|20,620,409.02
|26-Nov-20
|47,627
|358.90
|17,093,377.93
|27-Nov-20
|15,699
|361.41
|5,673,847.18
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
