Protech Home Medical Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Preliminary Financial Results - Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Revenue in the range of $26.1 million to $26.5 million. The Company experienced robust organic growth in the fourth quarter, however the reported CAD revenue amount was offset by a weakening of the US dollar relative the Canadian dollar by approximately 4%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5.6 million to $6.1 million.

“We are extremely satisfied with the record preliminary financial performance in the fourth quarter and the foundation that has been built for continued aggressive growth in 2021 and beyond. It is the resilience of the entire team, whilst dealing with the impact of a global pandemic that allowed us to surpass our financial objectives in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2020,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman of Protech. “We have seen our sleep business pick up in the back half of the year, approaching levels seen early in 2020, and are optimistic the sleep business will return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2021. As a whole, our business remains robust into our fiscal first quarter of 2021, our M&A pipeline is full, and we are well capitalized with our pristine balance sheet to capture the significant opportunities at our front door.

We are building a world class clinical respiratory organization focused on superior patient care, and I am extremely proud of the work by our team as evidenced in our strong results. Furthermore, we are proud to report there has been a surge in the usage of our tele-health platform, and we are proud to offer both remote and in-person options to our patients as it comes to the education of utilizing our equipment. We believe the need for in-home healthcare will only continue to accelerate across the country, and hospitals will continue to provide Protech with continued opportunity, and we are ready to capitalize. We felt it extremely important to continue to keep our shareholders apprised with our financial performance in real time. We look forward to sharing our full financial results and commentary in January.”