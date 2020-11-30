 

Equillium to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on December 4, 2020

Review positive interim data from the study of itolizumab for the treatment of acute GVHD and pipeline programs in lupus / lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma

Featured guest speaker: John Koreth, M.D., D.Phil. of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Day on December 4, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will include a review of the company’s lead clinical drug candidate, itolizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody, which is being investigated in ongoing trials in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD), lupus / lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

Presenters include:

John Koreth, M.D., D.Phil. of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
  Providing a physician’s perspective on itolizumab in GVHD
Bruce Steel, Chief Executive Officer
Steve Connelly, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Krishna Polu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Joel Rothman, SVP Development Operations
Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer

The presentations will be followed by Q&A with management and Dr. Koreth.

A live webcast of the event will be available for 30 days on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Itolizumab
Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited.

About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including aGVHD, lupus / lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

