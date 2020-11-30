 

ORYX Gaming Partners Enters Swiss Market with mycasino.ch Partnership

Online gaming provider applauds the federal move toward a more modern, regulated betting market

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), is poised to enter the Swiss market for the first time after signing a content deal with leading operator mycasino.ch by Grand Casino Luzern.

The collaboration with mycasino.ch is an important step for ORYX as it continues to implement its growth strategy into regulated jurisdictions across the globe. Grand Casino Luzern is the largest online operator in Switzerland and was the second casino in the country to launch an iGaming offering under the mycasino.ch brand when the market opened in 2019. 

The Swiss regulated online market has quickly gained traction and the latest official figures from the country’s regulator showed that online gaming licensees generated CHF23.5M in the first partial year of being live. Grand Casino Luzern’s brand mycasino.ch generated CHF8.9M in revenues in 2019. 

mycasino.ch marks the first Swiss operator ORYX has partnered with since obtaining its ISO certification earlier this year. Through the deal, Grand Casino Luzern’s customers will soon have access to GAMOMAT’s premium titles with unique in-game features and side-game jackpots that have proven to be extremely popular with players. Top performing titles include Crystal Ball, Fancy Fruits and Ramses Book

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “The Swiss online market is one that we have had an eye on since the new legislation entered into force in 2019 and we are thrilled to finally make our debut.  Grand Casino Luzern makes a perfect partner for us as one of the most established operators in the market with a strong online brand and we look forward to working together to build our presence in the country.” 

Wolfgang Bliem, CEO at Grand Casino Luzern, said: “We have had a strong start to our online operations and are constantly looking for fresh and exciting content to enhance the experience for our growing customer base. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with ORYX moving forward. Our main objective is to provide our Swiss players with pure entertainment at the highest level, and we believe ORYX’s portfolio of games can help us achieve just that. GAMOMAT has a broad portfolio of games that appeal to a wide range of players and their features and jackpots are second to none. We are pleased to be the first operator in the country to offer the games through ORYX and are confident that the games will be huge hits with our players.”

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider.  Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air
lina@squareintheair.com

For US investor inquiries, please contact:
Laine Yonker, Edison Group
+1-646-653-7035
lyonker@edisongroup.com

 


