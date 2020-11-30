SHARC Energy Reports on Q3 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) has filed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on www.sedar.com. All figures are in CDN unless otherwise noted.



Third Quarter and Year to date Financial Highlights: