 

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”) and Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to the date hereof, the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the special meeting of SAMA stockholders to consider the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Clever Leaves pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves.

SAMA has mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the special meeting of SAMA’s stockholders, which will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to SAMA’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2020 (the "Record Date"). Should the Business Combination be approved by stockholders, SAMA and Clever Leaves anticipate closing the Business Combination on or about December 18, 2020, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. SAMA’s sponsor is an affiliate of Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and event-driven securities and has invested over $3.2 billion since inception with a notable track-record through its active investment strategy. SAMA itself is backed by an experienced team of operators and investors with a successful track-record of creating material value in public and private companies.

About Clever Leaves International Inc.
Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

