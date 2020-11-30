 

Corvus Announces Upcoming CPI-818 Data Presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

Includes updated data from CPI-818 phase 1/1b trial and pre-clinical results supporting use in autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS)

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new data on CPI-818, the Company’s ITK inhibitor, will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is taking place as an all-virtual event from December 5-8, 2020. This includes a poster presentation covering updated data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial for T cell lymphoma and an oral presentation covering pre-clinical data demonstrating its potential for the treatment of autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS), a rare genetic disease.

Details of the Corvus presentations are as follows:

Abstract 95: The ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 Blocks Activation of T Cells from Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (ALPS) Patients and Is Active in a Murine Model of ALPS
Presenter: V. Koneti Rao, MD, FRCPA, ALPS Unit, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Oral Session: 203. Lymphocytes, Lymphocyte Activation, and Immunodeficiency, including HIV and Other Infections: Pathogenesis and Immunotherapy
Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 1 PM ET
   
Abstract 2068: CPI-818, an Oral Interleukin-2-Inducible T-Cell Kinase Inhibitor, Is Well-Tolerated and Active in Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma
Presenter: Michael S. Khodadoust, MD, PhD, Division of Medical Oncology, Stanford University School of Medicine
Poster Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster II
Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020 available virtually from 10 AM to 6:30 PM ET

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. These product candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1b/2 and Phase 1/1b clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort Phase 1b/2 trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company’s third cancer clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company is also evaluating CPI-006 as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818
CPI-818 is a small molecule drug given orally that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase). It was developed to possess dual properties: to block malignant T-cell growth and modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Interference with ITK signaling can modulate immune responses to various antigens. The inhibition of specific molecular targets in T-cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T-cell lymphomas and in patients with autoimmune diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 1 dose escalation trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas.

