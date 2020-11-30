First Quantum Files NI 43-101 for Taca Taca and Declares Maiden Mineral Reserve of Over 7.7 Million Tonnes of Contained Copper
TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) today announced the filing of
an updated National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report dated November, 2020 for the Taca Taca development project (the
“Report”). Taca Taca is a copper, molybdenum and gold project located in the Puna (Altiplano) region of Salta Province, in northwest Argentina. The Report documents an updated Mineral Resource
model and a significant maiden Mineral Reserve estimate derived from an open pit mine design and plan which contemplates processing throughput of up to 60 million tonnes per annum through a
conventional flotation circuit with a mine life of approximately 32 years. The recovered copper reaches a peak of approximately 275,000 tonnes within the first ten years of operations. The design
is based on the process plants which the Company has successfully constructed and operated at its Sentinel and Cobre Panama operations.
A decision to proceed with the construction of Taca Taca is not expected until sometime in 2023 or 2024. The Company remains focused on deleveraging its balance sheet over this period. Work will continue to advance the project and to further refine and optimize the plan while obtaining the required approvals and permits and suitable assurances with respect to the Argentinian fiscal regime in advance of a formal construction decision.
The updated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource is 2,203.3 million tonnes of grading 0.43% copper for 9,450.7 kt of contained copper, 264.5 kt of molybdenum and 6,052.1 koz of gold. The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve has been estimated at 1,758.5 Mt of ore grading 0.44% copper for 7,734.7 of contained copper, 213.5 kt of Mo and 5,086.7 koz of Au. (See Table 1 and 2. For further detail refer to the NI 43-101 Taca Taca Project, November, 2020 available on SEDAR).
This increases the Company’s total Mineral Reserves to over 29 million tonnes of contained copper which is the fifth-largest copper reserve base globally, and substantially increases the geographic diversification of the Company’s copper reserves.
Table 1: Mineral Resource statement as at October 2020, using a 0.13% Cueq cut-off grade
|Classification
|
Volume
(Mbcm)
|
Tonnes
(M/t)
|
Density
(t/m3)
|
Cu grade
