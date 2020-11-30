 

Array Technologies announces a 1GW purchase agreement with RP Construction Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Partnering with Leading Design-Build Contractor to Bring Advanced Solar Tracker Technology to the Distributed Generation Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”) today announced it has entered into an agreement to supply 1GW of DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to RP Construction Services, Inc. (“RPCS”). Deliveries under the agreement are expected to commence this December and continue through the end of 2021. RPCS provides design-build services for small and medium-sized ground-mounted solar energy projects across the U.S. and is the leading contractor for solar energy projects under 25 MWs.

“The endorsement of the segment-leading contractor for distributed energy projects underscores both the strength of our product offering and the value our trackers can create for projects of all sizes. The small-utility, municipal, medium-sized commercial and community solar markets are growing rapidly, and collaborating with RPCS to address this segment of the market should further accelerate our growth in the U.S. I am also pleased that this order follows on the Lightsource bp purchase agreement announced earlier this month, making it the second order over 1 GW that we have received in the past 30 days,” said Jim Fusaro, Chief Executive Officer of Array.

“We are incredibly excited about expanding our relationship with Array. They have the best system in the marketplace in terms of ease of installation, reliability, and durability. We have more than tripled the size of our company with their products over the past three years, and we look forward to continuing that growth with this agreement,” said Eb Russell, Chief Executive Officer of RPCS.  

About Array Technologies, Inc.
Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Contact us at arraytechinc.com or view our LinkedIn page.

About RPCS
RPCS provides turnkey design and installation services for ground-mounted solar energy projects in the U.S. with a focus on the distributed generation market. The Company has completed more than 700 projects, representing 2 GW of generation capacity, since 2015. RPCS combines a team-oriented culture that values all employees with innovative, tech-enabled work practices to deliver projects of all sizes on-spec and on-time. RPCS has approximately 250 employees and maintains offices in California, Mississippi and Texas. Connect with RPCS on LinkedIn or view our website at www.rpcs.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of a number of factors.

Media Contact:
James McCusker, 203-585-4750
jmccusker@soleburytrout.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
505-437-0010
investors@arraytechinc.com 


Array Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Array Technologies announces a 1GW purchase agreement with RP Construction Services Partnering with Leading Design-Build Contractor to Bring Advanced Solar Tracker Technology to the Distributed Generation MarketALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”) today announced it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Lightsource bp announces a 1.4GW global purchase agreement with Array Technologies
05.11.20
Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Provides Full Year 2020 Guidance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
2
Array Technologies - Es scheint die Sonne