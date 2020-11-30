 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.11.2020 / 14:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Lukas
Last name(s): Burkhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
95.1000 EUR 19020.00 EUR
95.2500 EUR 171450.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
95.2350 EUR 190470.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
