H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Announces Tender Offer
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) (the “Company” or “H&E”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its $950,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.6250% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 404030 AH1 / 404030 AF5) (the “Notes”). The Offer is being conducted in connection with the Company’s proposed offering of $1.25 billion of new senior notes (the “Proposed Notes Offering”). A portion of the proceeds from the Proposed Notes Offering are expected to fund the Offer.
The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders who validly tender their Notes prior to the Expiration Time shall receive $1,043.75 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to, but not including, the payment date for such Notes. The payment date for validly tendered Notes that are accepted for purchase is expected to be December 14, 2020. Notes tendered prior to the Expiration Time may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time.
The Offer is subject to a number of conditions that are set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 30, 2020 (as amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”), including, without limitation, the Company having received proceeds from the Proposed Notes Offering, on terms and conditions satisfactory to the Company, in an amount that is sufficient to pay (1) the offer consideration in respect of all Notes (regardless of the actual amount of Notes tendered) and (2) estimated fees and expenses relating to the Offer and the Proposed Notes Offering. There can be no assurance that the Company will consummate the Proposed Notes Offering, or that any other condition to the Offer will be satisfied.
Concurrently with the launch of the Offer, pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes, the Company issued a conditional notice of redemption pursuant to which it will redeem any Notes not purchased in the Offer at a price of 104.2188% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of December 30, 2020, subject to the completion of the Proposed Notes Offering on or prior to the redemption date by the Company on terms and in an aggregate principal amount satisfactory to the Company.
