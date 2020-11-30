H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Announces Tender Offer

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) (the “Company” or “H&E”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its $950,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.6250% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 404030 AH1 / 404030 AF5) (the “Notes”). The Offer is being conducted in connection with the Company’s proposed offering of $1.25 billion of new senior notes (the “Proposed Notes Offering”). A portion of the proceeds from the Proposed Notes Offering are expected to fund the Offer.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders who validly tender their Notes prior to the Expiration Time shall receive $1,043.75 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to, but not including, the payment date for such Notes. The payment date for validly tendered Notes that are accepted for purchase is expected to be December 14, 2020. Notes tendered prior to the Expiration Time may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time.