Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has reported its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, through the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC. The report, as well as the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, may be viewed at www.sec.gov .



Selected Financial Highlights – Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020