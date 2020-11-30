 

Veritas Farms, Inc (OTCQB VFRM) Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:15  |  20   |   |   

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has reported its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, through the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC. The report, as well as the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Selected Financial Highlights – Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

  • Total Revenue of $1,466,824 in Q3-2020 vs. $1,215,810 in Q3 2019, an increase of 21%
  • Total Revenue of $4,830,523 in 2020 period vs. $5,712,085 in 2019 period, lower by 16%
  • Ecommerce Sales of $766,877 in Q3-2020 vs. $431,448 in Q3-2019, an increase of 78%
  • Ecommerce Sales of $2,120,288 in 2020 period vs. $1,082,343 in 2019 period, an increase of 96%
  • Gross profit of $892,547 in Q3-2020 vs. $495,058 in Q3-2019, an increase of 80%
  • Inventory of $6,449,956 in Q3-2020 vs. $5,643,775 in Q3-2019, an increase of 14%
  • Cost of sales of $574,277 in Q3-2020 vs. $720,752 in Q3-2019, a decrease of 20%

Selected Business Highlights – Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

  • During the quarter Veritas Farms remained a top 5 brand in the Food Class of Trade, up 10% in dollars over 13 weeks in IRI data
  • Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pure Research Products for Del-Immune line of products
  • Announced addition of two independent directors, Robert Schweitzer and Tom Vickers to our Board of Directors
  • Increased retail doors by 590 with total doors to over 8,000 selling the Veritas Farms product line
  • Gained distribution of Veritas Pet line at Kinney Drug
  • Implemented a distribution agreement with DSD Kiosk Company to expand Veritas Farms in 3 major chains
  • Launched Veritas Hand Sanitizer at Wegmans and Kinney Drug

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO, and co-founder of Veritas Farms, commented, “E-commerce has continued its strong growth during COVID-19 both with Q3-2020 vs. Q3-2019 growth of 78% and 2020 YTD vs. 2019 YTD growth of 96%. This growth has helped counterbalance BTB retail, which remains sluggish, though we are seeing signs of improvement. Large chains are adding more retail doors that carry Veritas Farms products, expanding our footprint particularly with our Veritas Pet and Veritas Beauty product lines.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritas Farms, Inc (OTCQB VFRM) Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...