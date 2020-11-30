 

Increasing Demand from End Users to Help Potassium Formate Market Reach Valuation of ~US$920 Mn by 2027, Finds TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

- Increasing demand for eco-friendly formate brines as drilling fluid for gas and oil projects continues to fuel the development of the global potassium formate market

- Increasing use of potassium formate in several end-use industries is projected to open up new growth avenues for the industry suppliers and manufacturers

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global potassium formate market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

Transparency Market Research

According to the research report, the global potassium formate market was valued at US$616 Mn in 2018. The report expects the global market to grow at a decent CAGR of ~5% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth the global market is projected to reach an overall valuation of US$920 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Potassium Formate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Global Potassium Formate Market – Overview

  • The global potassium formate market is segmented in terms of form, application, and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid. In the coming years, the global market is expected to be dominated by the liquid segment as the demand for liquid potassium formate is increasing.
  • In terms of application, the global potassium formate market is segmented into heat transfer fluids, de-icing, and oil and gas among others including flame retardants, agriculture, food additives.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Global Potassium Formate Market – Key Driving Factors

  • One of the key driving factors for the overall development of the global potassium formate market is its use as a de-icing agent. De-icing of airport runways is very critical for safety of the flight. Chemical de-icing is often carried out on the airport runways to speed up the process of snow melting. With the growing demand for de-icing agent across airports, is expected to help the market in the coming years of the forecast period.
  • Another important factor for the growth of the global potassium formate market is its eco-friendly natures. Potassium formate-based de-icing agents are more biodegradable compared to inorganic salts or urea and acetate salts.
  • Increasing oil and gas drilling activities across globe is also projected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. These activities will use potassium formate as drilling and completion fluid, thus pushing the market growth.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/71397

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Increasing Demand from End Users to Help Potassium Formate Market Reach Valuation of ~US$920 Mn by 2027, Finds TMR - Increasing demand for eco-friendly formate brines as drilling fluid for gas and oil projects continues to fuel the development of the global potassium formate market - Increasing use of potassium formate in several end-use industries is projected …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Castellum updates the expected synergies amount from a combination with Entra, following the recent ...
Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity launches new generation of high-speed network encryptors and ...
Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia
LIXIL Redefining Corporate Culture through Transformation
The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
HGC scoops the Best OTT Partnership Award
LeoVegas first to offer open banking
Kalkine Pty Limited To Launch its 'Australian Equity Technical Analysis Report'
GPs urge patients to self-care through pandemic restrictions to relieve pressure on NHS
Titel
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods