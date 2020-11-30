Increasing Demand from End Users to Help Potassium Formate Market Reach Valuation of ~US$920 Mn by 2027, Finds TMR

- Increasing use of potassium formate in several end-use industries is projected to open up new growth avenues for the industry suppliers and manufacturers

- Increasing demand for eco-friendly formate brines as drilling fluid for gas and oil projects continues to fuel the development of the global potassium formate market

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global potassium formate market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global potassium formate market was valued at US$616 Mn in 2018. The report expects the global market to grow at a decent CAGR of ~5% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth the global market is projected to reach an overall valuation of US$920 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Global Potassium Formate Market – Overview

The global potassium formate market is segmented in terms of form, application, and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid. In the coming years, the global market is expected to be dominated by the liquid segment as the demand for liquid potassium formate is increasing.

In terms of application, the global potassium formate market is segmented into heat transfer fluids, de-icing, and oil and gas among others including flame retardants, agriculture, food additives.

Global Potassium Formate Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the key driving factors for the overall development of the global potassium formate market is its use as a de-icing agent. De-icing of airport runways is very critical for safety of the flight. Chemical de-icing is often carried out on the airport runways to speed up the process of snow melting. With the growing demand for de-icing agent across airports, is expected to help the market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Another important factor for the growth of the global potassium formate market is its eco-friendly natures. Potassium formate-based de-icing agents are more biodegradable compared to inorganic salts or urea and acetate salts.

Increasing oil and gas drilling activities across globe is also projected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. These activities will use potassium formate as drilling and completion fluid, thus pushing the market growth.

