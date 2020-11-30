 

Iteris to Present at Northland IoT, AI and Safety Virtual Technology Conference on December 7, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Northland IoT, AI and Safety Virtual Technology Conference on Monday, December 7.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves are scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT), and will participate in one-on-one virtual meetings during the conference.

To attend the Iteris presentation please register here. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Northland representative, or Iteris' investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Disclaimer

