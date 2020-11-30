 

PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Ennis-Flint

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic technologies. The transaction, valued at approximately $1.15 billion, is expected to close within the next few months, subject to customary closing conditions.

“The acquisition of Ennis-Flint will further expand our product offering and opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “The company is well known for its high-quality products, technical expertise and innovative systems. The addition of Ennis-Flint’s products further enhances our existing mobility technologies in support of increased automotive occupant safety through driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems. We look forward to the Ennis-Flint team joining PPG and working together to further expand the company’s product distribution on a global scale.”

PPG formed a mobility focus team in 2017 to develop mobility technologies and innovative technical solutions that provide increased functionality and solve new and unique requirements for electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles. Mobility-related products developed by PPG include battery-specific coatings that deliver enhanced safety and performance, autonomous vehicle coatings that improve vehicle and infrastructure visibility, and interior coatings that increase surface functionality and durability.

Ennis-Flint, a privately held company headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a global leader in pavement markings and traffic safety solutions with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative product offering. Products are developed according to strict government guidelines and customer specifications, many of which are proprietary to the company. A high percentage of its product sales are derived from non-discretionary, essential maintenance spending. Ennis-Flint supplies a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems from a network of manufacturing facilities within the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company employs approximately 1,000 people globally and its full year of 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $600 million, with mid-teen percentage EBITDA margins.

“We are excited to join the global PPG family,” added Matt Soule, president and CEO of Ennis-Flint. “Our products and technologies are excellent complements to PPG’s current product offering, and the ability to leverage PPG’s world-class innovation and broad geographical footprint will provide more growth opportunities for our products and employees in the future.”

PPG will provide additional details relating to the business acquisition, including acquisition-related financial impacts, during the company’s fourth quarter earnings conference call in January 2021.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Ennis-Flint acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties’ ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Ennis-Flint PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
PPG Chairman and CEO to Present at 2020 Citi Basic Materials Conference
23.11.20
PPG Introduces PPG ENVIROCRON HeatSense Powder Coating for Heat-sensitive Wood, Composite Applications
16.11.20
PPG Appoints Scott Bartlett as Vice President, Operations, Global Architectural Coatings
11.11.20
PPG Aerospace Coatings Selected by Magnetic MRO for VIP Aircraft Repaint
09.11.20
PPG’s Liebert recognized as a leading woman in North American automotive industry
05.11.20
PPG PR-2930 structural adhesive earns 2020 Innovation Award from The Adhesive and Sealant Council
04.11.20
PPG appoints Marvin Mendoza as global head of diversity, equity and inclusion