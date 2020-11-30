PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Ennis-Flint

“The acquisition of Ennis-Flint will further expand our product offering and opportunities in rapidly developing and high-growth mobility technology solutions,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “The company is well known for its high-quality products, technical expertise and innovative systems. The addition of Ennis-Flint’s products further enhances our existing mobility technologies in support of increased automotive occupant safety through driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems. We look forward to the Ennis-Flint team joining PPG and working together to further expand the company’s product distribution on a global scale.”

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic technologies. The transaction, valued at approximately $1.15 billion, is expected to close within the next few months, subject to customary closing conditions.

PPG formed a mobility focus team in 2017 to develop mobility technologies and innovative technical solutions that provide increased functionality and solve new and unique requirements for electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles. Mobility-related products developed by PPG include battery-specific coatings that deliver enhanced safety and performance, autonomous vehicle coatings that improve vehicle and infrastructure visibility, and interior coatings that increase surface functionality and durability.

Ennis-Flint, a privately held company headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a global leader in pavement markings and traffic safety solutions with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative product offering. Products are developed according to strict government guidelines and customer specifications, many of which are proprietary to the company. A high percentage of its product sales are derived from non-discretionary, essential maintenance spending. Ennis-Flint supplies a wide range of products, including traffic paint, hot-applied and preformed thermoplastics, raised pavement markers and intelligent transportation systems from a network of manufacturing facilities within the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company employs approximately 1,000 people globally and its full year of 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $600 million, with mid-teen percentage EBITDA margins.

“We are excited to join the global PPG family,” added Matt Soule, president and CEO of Ennis-Flint. “Our products and technologies are excellent complements to PPG’s current product offering, and the ability to leverage PPG’s world-class innovation and broad geographical footprint will provide more growth opportunities for our products and employees in the future.”

PPG will provide additional details relating to the business acquisition, including acquisition-related financial impacts, during the company’s fourth quarter earnings conference call in January 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Ennis-Flint acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties’ ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

