 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces European Medicines Agency Validation of the Marketing Authorization Application for Maralixibat in Patients with PFIC2

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the company’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for its investigational medicine, maralixibat, for the treatment of patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2), also known as bile salt export pump (BSEP) deficiency, was accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The validation of the application by the EMA confirms all essential regulatory elements are included in the submission such that the EMA can begin its review.

“PFIC is life-altering for patients and their families as they struggle to manage the round-the-clock care and surgical decisions that many children often need,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “Validating our MAA is a groundbreaking step towards providing a medicine to address PFIC2. Based on the long-term transplant-free survival improvement in maralixibat responders, we believe that maralixibat could provide a treatment alternative to invasive surgeries for these patients, as well as improve quality of life. We are excited about the opportunity to make maralixibat available to patients with PFIC2 in Europe.”

Data from the Phase 2 INDIGO study evaluating maralixibat for pediatric patients with PFIC2 served as the basis of the MAA submission. Mirum recently announced data showing five-year transplant-free survival for patients who achieved serum bile acid control. The data also demonstrated improvements across multiple parameters including pruritus control, improvements of liver enzyme and bilirubin levels, and improvement in growth. These data were presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver. The MAA submission also includes data on five-year event-free survival with maralixibat compared to the NAPPED natural history cohort.

To provide further evidence of maralixibat’s potential in PFIC2 with higher doses and other PFIC subtypes, Mirum is conducting a Phase 3 study, MARCH, with completion of enrollment expected in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition to the MAA submission for maralixibat in PFIC2, Mirum has also initiated a rolling new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). Mirum expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021, with a planned launch in the second half of the same year. The company also recently launched an Expanded Access Program making maralixibat available to eligible patients with ALGS in the United States, Canada, Australia, and certain countries in Europe.

Seite 1 von 3
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces European Medicines Agency Validation of the Marketing Authorization Application for Maralixibat in Patients with PFIC2 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the company’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
16.11.20
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in Pruritus and Quality of Life in Children with Alagille Syndrome Treated with Maralixibat
13.11.20
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data From Its Maralixibat and Volixibat Clinical Studies at AASLD Annual Meeting
12.11.20
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update, and Announces Virtual Investor Day
11.11.20
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
05.11.20
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Broadens Expanded Access Program for Maralixibat in Alagille Syndrome to Europe and Australia
02.11.20
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Being Presented in Late-Breaker Oral and Poster Presentations at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)