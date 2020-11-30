Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces European Medicines Agency Validation of the Marketing Authorization Application for Maralixibat in Patients with PFIC2

“PFIC is life-altering for patients and their families as they struggle to manage the round-the-clock care and surgical decisions that many children often need,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “Validating our MAA is a groundbreaking step towards providing a medicine to address PFIC2. Based on the long-term transplant-free survival improvement in maralixibat responders, we believe that maralixibat could provide a treatment alternative to invasive surgeries for these patients, as well as improve quality of life. We are excited about the opportunity to make maralixibat available to patients with PFIC2 in Europe.”

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the company’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for its investigational medicine, maralixibat, for the treatment of patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2), also known as bile salt export pump (BSEP) deficiency, was accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The validation of the application by the EMA confirms all essential regulatory elements are included in the submission such that the EMA can begin its review.

Data from the Phase 2 INDIGO study evaluating maralixibat for pediatric patients with PFIC2 served as the basis of the MAA submission. Mirum recently announced data showing five-year transplant-free survival for patients who achieved serum bile acid control. The data also demonstrated improvements across multiple parameters including pruritus control, improvements of liver enzyme and bilirubin levels, and improvement in growth. These data were presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver. The MAA submission also includes data on five-year event-free survival with maralixibat compared to the NAPPED natural history cohort.

To provide further evidence of maralixibat’s potential in PFIC2 with higher doses and other PFIC subtypes, Mirum is conducting a Phase 3 study, MARCH, with completion of enrollment expected in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition to the MAA submission for maralixibat in PFIC2, Mirum has also initiated a rolling new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). Mirum expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021, with a planned launch in the second half of the same year. The company also recently launched an Expanded Access Program making maralixibat available to eligible patients with ALGS in the United States, Canada, Australia, and certain countries in Europe.