 

Nevada Exploration Announces Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 17,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.125 CAD per Unit (the “Offering”), for total gross proceeds of up to $2,187,500 CAD.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.18 CAD per Common Share for 30 months after the date of issuance (the “Closing Date”). If after 12 months from the Closing Date either or both of the volume-weighted average price or closing price (or closing bid price on days when there are no trades) of NGE’s common shares is greater than $0.25 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which NGE gives notice to the Warrant holders of such acceleration.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company’s South Grass Valley project, fund the acquisition of additional strategic land positions, and for general working capital.

Discussing the Offering and the Company’s plans, NGE’s CEO, Wade Hodges: “Having confirmed the presence of a large Carlin-type mineral system at our South Grass Valley project with our 2018-2019 Phase 1 core program, and then identified what we believe to be the major controls for the mineralized hydrothermal fluid flow with our early-2020 Phase 2 RC program, the objective of our next phase of drilling at the project is to demonstrate that we can follow these controls to increasing concentrations of gold.

“Over the past months, we have continued our detailed review of the core and reverse circulation drilling samples at the project, which has reinforced the importance of the Water Canyon structural corridor - the series of regional-scale, high-angle faults that we believe provided the primary source for the mineralized hydrothermal fluids across the district.

“Based on this review, we see an opportunity to meaningfully advance the project with a considerably more-focused program than we had previously proposed to both validate our exploration model (that the Water Canyon structural corridor is in fact the primary source of the mineralized hydrothermal fluids), as well as to test for potentially-shallower mineralization associated with the structural corridor similar to the structurally-related breccias hosting Cortez Hills to the north, as suggested by the intensely-silicified mineralized boulders encountered by our drilling in the post-mineral mudflow unit lying immediately above the corridor. Specifically, we are now planning an approximately 3,000-metre core program to extend our drilling coverage further to the east to intersect and test a thick section of the Water Canyon structural corridor directly.

Seite 1 von 4
Nevada Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Exploration Announces Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) announces a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
21
Nevada Exploration mit neuer Innovation