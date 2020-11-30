Nevada Exploration Announces Private Placement

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.18 CAD per Common Share for 30 months after the date of issuance (the “Closing Date”). If after 12 months from the Closing Date either or both of the volume-weighted average price or closing price (or closing bid price on days when there are no trades) of NGE’s common shares is greater than $0.25 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30 th day after the date on which NGE gives notice to the Warrant holders of such acceleration.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 17,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.125 CAD per Unit (the “Offering”), for total gross proceeds of up to $2,187,500 CAD.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company’s South Grass Valley project, fund the acquisition of additional strategic land positions, and for general working capital.

Discussing the Offering and the Company’s plans, NGE’s CEO, Wade Hodges: “Having confirmed the presence of a large Carlin-type mineral system at our South Grass Valley project with our 2018-2019 Phase 1 core program, and then identified what we believe to be the major controls for the mineralized hydrothermal fluid flow with our early-2020 Phase 2 RC program, the objective of our next phase of drilling at the project is to demonstrate that we can follow these controls to increasing concentrations of gold.

“Over the past months, we have continued our detailed review of the core and reverse circulation drilling samples at the project, which has reinforced the importance of the Water Canyon structural corridor - the series of regional-scale, high-angle faults that we believe provided the primary source for the mineralized hydrothermal fluids across the district.

“Based on this review, we see an opportunity to meaningfully advance the project with a considerably more-focused program than we had previously proposed to both validate our exploration model (that the Water Canyon structural corridor is in fact the primary source of the mineralized hydrothermal fluids), as well as to test for potentially-shallower mineralization associated with the structural corridor similar to the structurally-related breccias hosting Cortez Hills to the north, as suggested by the intensely-silicified mineralized boulders encountered by our drilling in the post-mineral mudflow unit lying immediately above the corridor. Specifically, we are now planning an approximately 3,000-metre core program to extend our drilling coverage further to the east to intersect and test a thick section of the Water Canyon structural corridor directly.