 

Dogness Expands Product Portfolio at Chewy Ahead of 2020 Holiday Season

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced an expansion of its sales activities at Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “We have been a supplier to Chewy since January 2019. We are excited to keep building on our successful relationship ahead of the 2020 holiday season with an expansion of our product offerings and inventory levels. Chewy has been a cornerstone of our growth as we benefit from its popular online platform and reputation for providing pet owners with high-quality, competitively priced products. As a supplier to the world’s most powerful online and offline retail partners we are able to leverage their incredible reach into pet owners everywhere, giving us a critical presence and invaluable brand visibility.”

About Dogness
Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements
No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:
Global IR Partners
David Pasquale
New York Office Phone: +1-914-337-8801
DOGZ@globalirpartners.com 


