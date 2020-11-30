Endexx Applauds Recent Judgement in European Hemp Law

Hemp Industry Daily reports: “European Union’s high court said Thursday that CBD derived from the entire hemp plant is not a narcotic under any international drug treaty and is therefore subject to EU law on the free movement of goods among member states. The landmark interpretation of the 1961 U.N. Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, handed down by five judges at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg, sets a precedent for the regulation of hemp-derived CBD products in Europe and could lead to a shift in how CBD extracts are produced.”

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products is pleased to share that in Europe, CBD has just been declared a “non-narcotic substance” by European Court paving the way for world changes and explosive global CBD sales growth.

Endexx, under its flagship brand, CBD Unlimited, believes this major change will affect Endexx’s global and domestic business enterprise in the following two key ways:

1) We have Global Distributors throughout the world ready to distribute our CBD products and with these new industry changes, our product sales are projected to reach a global consumer base and can grow 10-25X current projections.

2) We believe the European law ruling will allow the US Congress to advance their new guidance and laws, making CBD fully compliant and legal domestically and globally. The US interprets European law similarly in approach to standardized agriculture crop policy. This ruling opens the potential for banking, insurance, and commodity trading industries to build infrastructure for long term success.

For Endexx, a “Pioneer” and one of the first CBD companies in the market, we believe this to be a watershed moment. Our shareholders and management will look back on this day as a milestone changing the industry forever.

Endexx, CEO, Todd Davis added, “These new changes will enhance our global directive for manufacturing and distribution of finished goods, as well as, expanding opportunities here in the US. We have positioned ourselves to quickly adapt and take advantage of these rapidly occurring market changes.” Davis added, “this is the first known ruling of CBD from the Whole Hemp plant in regards to the 1961 United Nations Law. Subsequently, all International countries that comply with this law, can now interpret the law in kind.”