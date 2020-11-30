 

Endexx Applauds Recent Judgement in European Hemp Law

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

“CBD is a Non-Narcotic”

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireEndexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products is pleased to share that in Europe, CBD has just been declared a “non-narcotic substance” by European Court paving the way for world changes and explosive global CBD sales growth.

Hemp Industry Daily reports: “European Union’s high court said Thursday that CBD derived from the entire hemp plant is not a narcotic under any international drug treaty and is therefore subject to EU law on the free movement of goods among member states. The landmark interpretation of the 1961 U.N. Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, handed down by five judges at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg, sets a precedent for the regulation of hemp-derived CBD products in Europe and could lead to a shift in how CBD extracts are produced.”

Endexx, under its flagship brand, CBD Unlimited, believes this major change will affect Endexx’s global and domestic business enterprise in the following two key ways:

1) We have Global Distributors throughout the world ready to distribute our CBD products and with these new industry changes, our product sales are projected to reach a global consumer base and can grow 10-25X current projections.

2) We believe the European law ruling will allow the US Congress to advance their new guidance and laws, making CBD fully compliant and legal domestically and globally.  The US interprets European law similarly in approach to standardized agriculture crop policy. This ruling opens the potential for banking, insurance, and commodity trading industries to build infrastructure for long term success. 

For Endexx, a “Pioneer” and one of the first CBD companies in the market, we believe this to be a watershed moment.  Our shareholders and management will look back on this day as a milestone changing the industry forever. 

Endexx, CEO, Todd Davis added, “These new changes will enhance our global directive for manufacturing and distribution of finished goods, as well as, expanding opportunities here in the US.  We have positioned ourselves to quickly adapt and take advantage of these rapidly occurring market changes.” Davis added, “this is the first known ruling of CBD from the Whole Hemp plant in regards to the 1961 United Nations Law. Subsequently, all International countries that comply with this law, can now interpret the law in kind.”

Seite 1 von 2
Endexx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endexx Applauds Recent Judgement in European Hemp Law “CBD is a Non-Narcotic” CAVE CREEK, AZ, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Endexx’s Brand CBD Unlimited Continues to Receive Rave Reviews and Market Notoriety