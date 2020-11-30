 

Belmont County Clerk of Courts Utilizes CARES Act Funding to Implement Intellinetics Solutions and Services

New Capabilities Increase Safety by Enabling a More Virtual Work Model
 While Advancing the Court’s Digital Transformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced today that the Belmont County Clerk of Courts, utilizing funding from the CARES Act, has selected a combination of Intellinetics’ Document Scanning Services (DSS) and their IntelliCloud document management platform. The focus is on digitizing legacy Court files into an on-line platform to increase safety by reducing face-to-face interactions and enabling virtual work models for Court employees.

The Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office is responsible for millions of pages of court documents that extend from the beginning of the formation of the county to present day. Each year hundreds of thousands of pieces of paper pass through the hands of deputy clerks. These documents provide the communications between the courts and those persons seeking resolutions to problems and issues dealing with the law.

Under the current process, when a member of the public, or a deputy clerk, needs a particular document dated prior to 2008, the retrieval procedure is laborious, time consuming, and inefficient. The deputy clerk needs to physically retrieve the file from the records building, which is located approximately five miles away from the courthouse. The clerk must travel to the facility, interact with employees managing the facility, locate the files, and travel back to the courthouse with papers in hand. This scenario is repeated many times daily.

While a plan to digitize these Court documents has been in place for some time, lack of adequate funding has prevented the Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office from moving forward. The COVID pandemic of 2020 has made this plan even more necessary. Safety of staff personnel needs to be balanced with the public’s ability to access documents, as well as the smooth and continuous operations of the Common Pleas Court. It is for this reason that the Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office sought and received funds from the CARES Act to implement the digitizing of Court files.

“I feel fortunate to have this chance to move the Clerk of Courts Office forward with this project and to try and create a safer environment for the staff and the general public,” said Cynthia L. Fegiato, Belmont County Clerk of Courts.

“Our partnership with the Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office captures how powerful our expanding solutions and services portfolio is to the market,” said Matt Chretien, Chief Strategy Officer of Intellinetics. “We provide the customer with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their partner listened to exactly what was needed, tailored a solution, and has the competence to deliver on commitments.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.
Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

CONTACT:
Joe Spain, CFO
Intellinetics, Inc.
614.921.8170
investors@intellinetics.com




