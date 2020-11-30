 

Physician and Media Personality Dr. Drew and Aditxt CEO to Reveal and Discuss Their Personal AditxtScore for COVID-19 Results During AditxtEngage Live Event on Tuesday, December 1st at 10 00 am ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that physician and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, a senior advisor to Aditxt, and Aditxt CEO Amro Albanna, will review the data generated from each of their AdixtScore for COVID-19 results. The results will become part of Aditxt’s on-going clinical study that measures the level and durability of immunity against COVID-19.

The AditxtEngage event will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. The event will be streamed live from the AditxtScore Center in Richmond, VA, and will include Q&A from the audience. The event can be accessed by following the registration link below or through Dr. Drew’s website at www.DrDrew.com/live

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

﻿


