Itafos Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed G. David Delaney as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately. Mr. Delaney has been serving as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since February 6, 2017 and will continue in that role. Mr. Delaney succeeds Dr. Mhamed Ibnabdeljalil who served as CEO since May 16, 2019.



Mr. Delaney is a senior executive with over 30 years’ experience in leadership roles within the fertilizer and agricultural sectors. Mr. Delaney previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Farmer’s Business Network Inc., an independent network of thousands of North America’s most advanced farmers. Prior to that, Mr. Delaney served as a Strategic Advisor for Paine & Partners, LLC (now Paine Schwartz Partners), a private equity firm that focuses on the large and growing food and agricultural sectors. Prior to these roles, Mr. Delaney was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (“PotashCorp”) where he oversaw operations across the company’s business segments, spanning 16 different sites. Earlier in his career at PotashCorp, Mr. Delaney served as President of Sales and Marketing where he led the centralization of the global sales function and had oversight of all sales, marketing, market research, transportation and distribution activities. Prior to joining PotashCorp, Mr. Delaney held various sales and product positions at Arcadian Corporation Ltd until it was acquired by PotashCorp in 1997. Mr. Delaney has served on numerous boards, including Arab Potash Company, Brandt, Farmers Business Network, Inc., Orbis Health Solutions and Willard Agri-Service, and other industry boards, including Canpotex, Fluid Fertilization Association, Phosphate Chemicals Expert Association and the International Plant Nutrition Institute, and currently serves as President of the Southern Illinois University Foundation. Mr. Delaney holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Southern Illinois University.

“The Board is extremely pleased to have David as CEO. David is highly respected within our industry and has been an independent director of the Company for several years. His in-depth knowledge of the industry and Company, combined with his collaborative leadership style and adaptability, will serve both him and the Company well,” said Anthony Cina, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Cina added, “On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Mhamed for his service and contributions to the Company.”