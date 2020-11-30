 

Itafos Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed G. David Delaney as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately. Mr. Delaney has been serving as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since February 6, 2017 and will continue in that role. Mr. Delaney succeeds Dr. Mhamed Ibnabdeljalil who served as CEO since May 16, 2019.

Mr. Delaney is a senior executive with over 30 years’ experience in leadership roles within the fertilizer and agricultural sectors. Mr. Delaney previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Farmer’s Business Network Inc., an independent network of thousands of North America’s most advanced farmers. Prior to that, Mr. Delaney served as a Strategic Advisor for Paine & Partners, LLC (now Paine Schwartz Partners), a private equity firm that focuses on the large and growing food and agricultural sectors. Prior to these roles, Mr. Delaney was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (“PotashCorp”) where he oversaw operations across the company’s business segments, spanning 16 different sites. Earlier in his career at PotashCorp, Mr. Delaney served as President of Sales and Marketing where he led the centralization of the global sales function and had oversight of all sales, marketing, market research, transportation and distribution activities. Prior to joining PotashCorp, Mr. Delaney held various sales and product positions at Arcadian Corporation Ltd until it was acquired by PotashCorp in 1997. Mr. Delaney has served on numerous boards, including Arab Potash Company, Brandt, Farmers Business Network, Inc., Orbis Health Solutions and Willard Agri-Service, and other industry boards, including Canpotex, Fluid Fertilization Association, Phosphate Chemicals Expert Association and the International Plant Nutrition Institute, and currently serves as President of the Southern Illinois University Foundation. Mr. Delaney holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Southern Illinois University.

“The Board is extremely pleased to have David as CEO. David is highly respected within our industry and has been an independent director of the Company for several years. His in-depth knowledge of the industry and Company, combined with his collaborative leadership style and adaptability, will serve both him and the Company well,” said Anthony Cina, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Cina added, “On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Mhamed for his service and contributions to the Company.”

Seite 1 von 3


Itafos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itafos Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed G. David Delaney as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately. Mr. Delaney has been serving as a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Acquires TheraPharm GmbH, Broadening Reach to Hematologic Cancers and ...
Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Progress
Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Oily, Low Decline Assets in Big Horn, Permian, ...
ABN AMRO presents outcome of strategy review and hosts virtual Investor Update
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Itafos Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights