 

itelligence expands into Finland by acquiring leading consulting company within Human Capital Management (HCM) (FOTO)

30.11.2020   
Bielefeld /Helsinki (ots) - The global SAP Partner itelligence acquires the SAP
consultancy firm Pasafin Oy in Finland and with this acquisition, itelligence is
now also represented in Finland strengthening the position as one of the leading
SAP consulting groups in the Nordic region.

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://itelligencegroup.com/) , the
leading SAP consultancy worldwide, is expanding its presence in the Nordic
region. With effect from December 1, 2020 itelligence takes over the consulting
firm Pasafin (http://www.pasafin.fi/) in Helsinki, Finland.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, comments:
"With the acquisition of Pasafin, the leading SuccessFactors partner,
itelligence is now also present in Finland. I am looking forward to working with
Pasafin, the specialists for HR matters and cloud transformation. We're going to
use this expertise to expand our position as the leading SuccessFactors partner
throughout the Nordic region."

Pasafin, founded in 2005, is a well-known Finnish consultancy business that
decided early on to specialize in consulting services for cloud-based SAP
solutions, such as SAP SuccessFactors for the field of human capital management.
The company has a network of many well-known Finnish clients and is also a
sought-after consultancy for companies operating internationally.

"We are looking very much forward to being part of itelligence. itelligence is a
very successful SAP partner both globally and locally in the Nordic region and
we are convinced that this will be a perfect match to our strategy of expanding
our footprint and to continue having an excellent reputation of delivering
services on time and on budget with high quality," says Anne Hiljanen, founder
of Pasafin. "Personally I am especially pleased of the matching values, growing
capabilities and HR knowledge, creating additional value to our customers in
Finland", Anne continues.

The founder of Pasafin, Anne Hiljanen, as well as the management team and the
other employees of Pasafin will continue their careers at itelligence as part of
the Nordic HCM team headed by Morten Bjerregaard.

"I'm very excited to welcome the team from Pasafin. They will strengthen our
position in the Nordic region and are a perfect match to itelligence's strategic
approach to HR and HR transformation, and what our DNA is - to create value for
our clients' HR organizations by implementing and deploying business-oriented
solutions that are as global as possible and as local as necessary," says Morten
Bjerregaard, Head of Human Capital Management, itelligence Denmark.
