itelligence expands into Finland by acquiring leading consulting company within Human Capital Management (HCM) (FOTO)

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, comments:"With the acquisition of Pasafin, the leading SuccessFactors partner,itelligence is now also present in Finland. I am looking forward to working withPasafin, the specialists for HR matters and cloud transformation. We're going touse this expertise to expand our position as the leading SuccessFactors partnerthroughout the Nordic region."Pasafin, founded in 2005, is a well-known Finnish consultancy business thatdecided early on to specialize in consulting services for cloud-based SAPsolutions, such as SAP SuccessFactors for the field of human capital management.The company has a network of many well-known Finnish clients and is also asought-after consultancy for companies operating internationally."We are looking very much forward to being part of itelligence. itelligence is avery successful SAP partner both globally and locally in the Nordic region andwe are convinced that this will be a perfect match to our strategy of expandingour footprint and to continue having an excellent reputation of deliveringservices on time and on budget with high quality," says Anne Hiljanen, founderof Pasafin. "Personally I am especially pleased of the matching values, growingcapabilities and HR knowledge, creating additional value to our customers inFinland", Anne continues.The founder of Pasafin, Anne Hiljanen, as well as the management team and theother employees of Pasafin will continue their careers at itelligence as part ofthe Nordic HCM team headed by Morten Bjerregaard."I'm very excited to welcome the team from Pasafin. They will strengthen ourposition in the Nordic region and are a perfect match to itelligence's strategicapproach to HR and HR transformation, and what our DNA is - to create value forour clients' HR organizations by implementing and deploying business-orientedsolutions that are as global as possible and as local as necessary," says MortenBjerregaard, Head of Human Capital Management, itelligence Denmark.